Tickets for all-star charity football match now available

James will be joined by a group of well-known faces who will swap their glamorous lifestyles for the football pitch in a bid to raise funds for a charity that helps fight children’s cancer.

An all-star line-up of celebrities will be taking part in the charity football match at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium to support the childhood cancer charity Niamh’s Next Steps.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it.

Doncaster's James Coppinger

Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive.

There is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.

Among those who are set to put their football boots on include the 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, TOWIE stars James Argent and Dan Osborne, along with Niamh’s Next Step charity patron Peter ‘Tubes’ Dale from Soccer AM and You Tube.

They will be joined by TV star Calum Best, who is the son of the ‘legendary’ Northern Ireland footballer George Best, and ex-EastEnders actors Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Aaron Sidwell.

Cometh the hour cometh the man Doncaster's, James Coppinger scores with his first kick of the ball

Reality stars Joe Sealey, James Hill and Joshua Ritchie will also be taking to the pitch to show off their football skills.

Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include: X Factor contestant Stevie Richie, YouTuber Sharky, comedy actor Man Like Haks, social media sensation the Singing Dentist, Love Island’s Callum Macleod and TV chef Dean Edwards.

The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Founder of Niamh’s Next Steps, Chris Curry said: “It is phenomenal that high-profile names are taking part in this football match to help fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”

Chance to see Calum Best

James Coppinger added “I can’t wait to pull on my boots again in front of the Rovers fans at the Keepmoat Stadium, I didn’t get chance to say goodbye properly at the end of last season and to be offered this opportunity whilst being able to raise funds in honour of a wonderful little girl like Niamh was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

James has recently announced the publication of his new book ‘Ahead of the Game – A Professional Mindset’ which will offer fans a different perspective on life as a professional footballer.

The book will be released shortly with more information to follow on the official Doncaster Rovers channels.

The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, October 17, however doors will be open from 1pm.

Coppinger's new book

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and OAPs and £35 for VIPs.