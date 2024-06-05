Doncaster Rovers fan for 66 years shares her room full of football memorabilia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated Doncaster Rovers fan who has supported the club for nearly seven decades has shared a glimpse into her room packed with football memorabilia.

Lifelong supporter Yvonne Wright, 81, has followed the team since 1958 – cheering on the club from the terraces at Belle Vue and more latterly the Eco Power Stadium.

Her son Andrew said: “She loved the matches at Belle Vue where she met my dad Maurice in October 1967 – she’s got the programme from the game they met at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Although she used to be a season ticket holder until recently, going to the Keepmoat, both her health and my dad’s health unfortunately put a stop to that.

Mrs Wright has been a supporter since 1958.

"But she still reminisces about the various games and has a lot of old programmes.

"She keeps saying she would love to show off her memorabilia in her ‘hobby room.”

Mrs Wright regularly used to attend games with fellow fan Marjorie Robinson – and the pair were known to generations of supporters, standing near to the players’ tunnels at Belle Vue and regularly barracking away managers, players and officials with an array of colourful and entertaining phrases, endearing them to fellow supporters.

Sadly, Mrs Robinson passed away in July 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Wright shows off her collection of Doncaster Rovers and football memorabilia.

She followed the club home and away for over 60 years, attending in the region of 2,500 matches in total and regularly collecting souvenirs as she went.