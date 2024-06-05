Doncaster Rovers fan for 66 years shares her room full of football memorabilia
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lifelong supporter Yvonne Wright, 81, has followed the team since 1958 – cheering on the club from the terraces at Belle Vue and more latterly the Eco Power Stadium.
Her son Andrew said: “She loved the matches at Belle Vue where she met my dad Maurice in October 1967 – she’s got the programme from the game they met at.
"Although she used to be a season ticket holder until recently, going to the Keepmoat, both her health and my dad’s health unfortunately put a stop to that.
"But she still reminisces about the various games and has a lot of old programmes.
"She keeps saying she would love to show off her memorabilia in her ‘hobby room.”
Mrs Wright regularly used to attend games with fellow fan Marjorie Robinson – and the pair were known to generations of supporters, standing near to the players’ tunnels at Belle Vue and regularly barracking away managers, players and officials with an array of colourful and entertaining phrases, endearing them to fellow supporters.
Sadly, Mrs Robinson passed away in July 2014.
She followed the club home and away for over 60 years, attending in the region of 2,500 matches in total and regularly collecting souvenirs as she went.
Meanwhile, Mrs Wright’s collection contains framed prints, programmes, scarves, knitted dolls as well as memorabilia from her second team, Arsenal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.