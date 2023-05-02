News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers burger ranked worst in England in new matchday food survey

Matchday catering at Doncaster Rovers has been named the worst in England in a new survey focusing on football food.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:59 BST

Football fans up and down the country were asked for their views on food served up at clubs – and the grub on offer at the Eco Power Stadium was ranked the worst in the whole of English football.

Only Scottish Premier club Aberdeen fared worse in the study which saw more than 93% of supporters describe Rovers’ unappetising looking cheeseburger as ‘not scran.’

The £4.30 burger went viral earlier this year, being described by fans as ‘inedible’ – with Rovers announcing they were planning to ditch catering partners Sodexo this summer.

Food at Doncaster Rovers has been named among the worst at Britain's football grounds.Food at Doncaster Rovers has been named among the worst at Britain's football grounds.
The poll was carried out by betting firm BetVictor and a spokesman said: “Researchers analysed the findings from every "scran" or "no scran" poll on the Footy Scran Twitter account to reveal the ultimate snacks to try or avoid when eating out at the football.”

Food items available at UK grounds were ranked according to the number of "scran" votes to "no scran" votes to reveal the tastiest snacks.

Top 10 lists were then created for the Premier League, English Football League and the UK overall, featuring Premier League, EFL and non-league football teams.

The club has also been criticised by Doncaster Council over its food hygiene standards, with council bosses telling the club in an inspection earlier this year: “It was disappointing to find a poor level of deep cleaning to all the premise kitchens and concessions, in that cleaning had not taken place following events.”

