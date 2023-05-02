Doncaster Rovers burger ranked worst in England in new matchday food survey

Football fans up and down the country were asked for their views on food served up at clubs – and the grub on offer at the Eco Power Stadium was ranked the worst in the whole of English football.

Only Scottish Premier club Aberdeen fared worse in the study which saw more than 93% of supporters describe Rovers’ unappetising looking cheeseburger as ‘not scran.’

The £4.30 burger went viral earlier this year, being described by fans as ‘inedible’ – with Rovers announcing they were planning to ditch catering partners Sodexo this summer.

The poll was carried out by betting firm BetVictor and a spokesman said: “Researchers analysed the findings from every "scran" or "no scran" poll on the Footy Scran Twitter account to reveal the ultimate snacks to try or avoid when eating out at the football.”

Food items available at UK grounds were ranked according to the number of "scran" votes to "no scran" votes to reveal the tastiest snacks.

Top 10 lists were then created for the Premier League, English Football League and the UK overall, featuring Premier League, EFL and non-league football teams.