"Yuk!" 'Disgusting' and 'inedible' Doncaster Rovers £4.30 cheeseburger goes viral

The sorry-looking snack, which showed a pale looking burger, sat on a slice of cheese between a white bread bun, has provoked reactions from football fans up and down the country after being widely shared in the last few days.

The photo of the bap has been shared on several football ‘fan banter’ pages on Facebook – with supporters giving the thumbs down to the not so whopping burger.

The picture, entitled simply “Cheeseburger at Doncaster Rovers – £4.30” has been viewed millions of times with thousands of comments pouring in.

The Doncaster Rovers cheeseburger has gone viral. (Photo: Facebook).

One said: “I haven’t got the words or the crayons to explain how f***** that is.”

Another posted: “It looks disgusting and inedible.”

Another fan wrote: “Shocking, but that’s Donny for yer.”

“Yuk!,” another supporter posted, while another added: “How dry is that.ffs?”

“Cheese at the bottom of the burger? They need a lawsuit on them whatever nut job did that,” posted another.

Poking fun at the club’s recent struggles on the field, one fan said: “Bland on the pitch and on the grill it seems.”

It is not clear when the photo was taken, but the image has been circulating on Facebook since Bradford City's 1-0 win over Rovers at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.

“The cardboard box looks more appetising,” slammed another fan while another wrote: “Wouldn't pay 43p for that.”

Doncaster Rovers declined to comment.