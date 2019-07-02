Doncaster rifleman joins NATO's mission in Afghanistan
A former Balby Carr Community Sports Academy pupil has deployed to Kabul as part of the NATO’s mission in Afghanistan.
Rifleman Warren Nightingale, aged 22, who serves in the 1st Battalion The Rifles deployed earlier this year with his unit to the Afghan capital as part of NATO’s Resolute Support mission.
Warren works as part of a force protection team in Kabul, providing protection to multi-national advisors who mentor the Afghan National Defence Forces.
Warren has previously served with 4th Battalion The Rifles in Al-Asad, Iraq.
When asked about how his experience there differed to his current deployment he said: “The people are very friendly, its different as its very busy and congested in Kabul whilst in Iraq it was less urban and less populated.
“The job is still force protection, but the tempo is a lot higher here.”
An avid supporter of Everton, when he can find the time between being on exercise in Kenya or deployed in Romania, Warren plays football for Bessacott FC. He also plays for his battalion team.
When asked what for his advice for those considering a career in the Army he said: “You must be a 100 per cent, it’s beyond a job, it’s a lifestyle. You gain a lot of life experience from it.”
Warren’s unit, known colloquially as 1 Rifles will return home from Kabul later this autumn.
As part of Operation TORAL 1,100 soldiers are currently deployed on the non-combat mission.