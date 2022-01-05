Doncaster revealed as Gryffindor capital of the UK in new Harry Potter research

A map has been created which shows the Harry Potter houses of every major town and city in the UK.

Doncaster came out overwhelmingly Gryffindor - so much so that it was named the Gryffindor capital of the UK.

Birmingham is the capital of Syltherin, Southampton is Ravenclaw and Sheffield has the most Hufflepuffs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster is the Gryffindor capital of the UK.

The houses of towns and cities have been calculated from data obtained by Lost Universe who found that there were 58,000 average monthly searches for ‘What Harry Potter house am I?’

Their data found that 40 per cent of cities and towns would be placed in Gryffindor, 32 per cent in Slytherin, 19 per cent in Hufflepuff and nine per cent in Ravenclaw.

Victoria Maclean, a Wizarding World of Harry Potter Warner Bros influencer, said: “In the Wizarding World it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t judge your skin, sexual orientation, your identity, religion, where you were born.

The map shows how towns and cities would be sorted into the Hogwarts Houses.

“It looks inside and sees you for who you truly are.

“That’s what a lot of us need in life.

“To see the magic deep within us all.

“That hat does that and puts us into a family that accepts us for who we truly are.”

The data also sorted whole countries into houses.

The UK, USA and Russia all have strong links to both Gryffindor and Slytherin.

Germany and France align with Ravenclaw and Canada belongs to Hufflepuff.

You can find out more about the research here.