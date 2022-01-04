Coronavirus behind a third of NHS staff absences at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust

NHS England data shows 563 staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were off sick on December 26 - the latest date for which data is available.

Of them, 185 (33 per cent) were off because they had Covid-19, or were self-isolating due to the virus.

This was a 55 per cent increase on the week before, when 119 Covid related absences were recorded.

The number of NHS staff off work due to Covid-19 is on the rise.

Anthony Jones, deputy director of people and organisational development at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within our communities, we have also seen a rise in the number of staff who are required to isolate.

“Colleagues at DBTH are working hard through the challenges of high levels of sickness absence due to Covid-19, ensuring that our patients continue to receive care.

“I wish to commend them for their resilience during this time and urge our local communities to help where possible.

“The public can play their part in helping to reduce the pressure on their local health services by protecting themselves from Covid-19 with the first, second and booster vaccines which is the best defence against becoming seriously ill from the virus.

“You can also help to stop the spread of the virus by isolating when you are symptomatic or you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, and by practising hands face space when you are out and about.

“All these measures will help to reduce the number of admissions to our hospitals and reduce the strain on our workforce.”

Across England, the number of NHS staff off work due to Covid-19 increased from 18,800 on December 19 to 24,600 on Boxing Day - a 31 per cent rise.

NHS England medical director, Stephen Powis, said: “We don’t yet know the full scale of rising Omicron cases and how this affect people needing NHS treatment, but having hit a 10 month high for the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 while wrestling with sharply increasing staff absences, we are doing everything possible to free up beds and get people home to their loved ones.”