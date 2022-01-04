Major disruption to Doncaster buses due to a level crossing failure and a road incident

First Bus announced on their social media that the 64A service is has been stuck due to a level crossing failure in Arksey.

A spokesperson from Network Rail said: “I can confirm that the level crossing is now working as normal and has been since 10:40 and our teams are carrying out investigations into what caused the issue.

“We’re really sorry to anyone who has been disrupted by this incident and we’d like to thank all those impacted for their patience.”

There are many disruptions on the buses today.

“Buses 84, 84A and 84B are being diverted due to Doncaster Road being closed by emergency services.

They are being diverted from Barnby Dun, Armthorpe Lane, left at RB onto Thorne Road, right onto Broadway.

At the end of the road they will turn right resuming normal route onto Hatfield Lane.

First Bus have advised drivers on 87 services to accept other operators tickets as a temporary measure.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Network Rail for information on both of these incidents and will update as soon as possible.