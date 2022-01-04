Freezing temperatures to hit Doncaster this week - full weather report here

The New Year was relatively mild for the time of year but the warmth is about to leave.

The Met Office predicts that Tuesday, January 4 will be a brisk cold day.

With high’s of three degrees and low’s of two degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is going to be -2 degrees on Wednesday, January 5.

The sun will shine all morning but cloud cover will dominate the afternoon.

Wednesday, January 5 will be a bitterly cold day with low’s of minus two predicted – it’s time to get the gloves and scarves out and get wrapped up warm.

Despite being freeing the sun will be out from 9am to 3pm.

The cold weather will continue into Thursday, January 6 but it will rise to above freezing with low’s of two degrees.

But there will be rain – from 3pm onwards and it is predicted to be heavy and last through the evening.

Friday, January 7 will be just as cold but the skies will clear and the winter sunshine will return.