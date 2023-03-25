News you can trust since 1925
Youngsters in Woodfield Park with the Easter Bunny in 2016
Doncaster retro: 19 photos of Easter events at schools and businesses in and around the district over the years

Spring is here, the clocks are about to go forward and Easter is just around the corner.

By Dominic Brown
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

With just a couple of weeks to go, many schools, businesses and community groups are busily getting into the Easter spirit.

Here, we look back into our archives and feature a selection of photos from Easter events in and around Doncaster over the years.

Easter activities announced at Lakeside Village

Andrew and Ebony Abbott (six) from Askern with their decorated buns in 2016

1. Easter Extravaganza at Lakeside Village

Andrew and Ebony Abbott (six) from Askern with their decorated buns in 2016 Photo: Dean Atkins

Chris Potter showing Easter chicks to Kelsey Lazenby, Connor Ramsden and Bianca Fryer in 2016

2. Easter Extravaganza at Lakeside Village

Chris Potter showing Easter chicks to Kelsey Lazenby, Connor Ramsden and Bianca Fryer in 2016 Photo: Dean Atkins

Willy Wonka and Levi Neziri high fiving in 2016

3. Easter Extravaganza at Lakeside Village

Willy Wonka and Levi Neziri high fiving in 2016 Photo: Dean Atkins

Callum Hardy (five), Cayden Rout (seven) and Cohen Rout (six) from Armthorpe in Doncaster with their Easter eggs in 2016

4. Doncaster's Waterdale Shopping Centre Family Easter Egg Hunt

Callum Hardy (five), Cayden Rout (seven) and Cohen Rout (six) from Armthorpe in Doncaster with their Easter eggs in 2016 Photo: Paul David Drabble

