The Doncaster outlet shopping centre will be hosting a number of Spring Time events suitable for all the family kickstarting with a charity chocolate tombola in the run up to Easter on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March in aid of Bluebell Wood Hospice. On the Saturday, Doncaster Rock Choir will also be entertaining shoppers with a rock-tastic performance!

From Thursday 30 March - Monday 10 April, there will be photo opportunities galore with some incredible super-sized instillations placed around the centre providing a spectacular Easter and Spring themed trail including flowers, a farmyard, eggs, chicks, chocolate and, of course, the Easter Bunny!

Saturday 1 April sees the ever-popular Artisan & Craft Fayre return, along with vocal harmony group, Blu Crew. Representatives from the charity will be in attendance again with the Chocolate tombola as well as running a special trail around the stores for our young visitors, who for a small donation can enter to be in with a chance of winning a chocolate hamper.

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster

It's a chocoholic paradise on Saturday 8 April with a Chocolate Art Workshop being held from 11am – 4pm. No pre-booking is needed.

And a brand-new Food Fest will also take place on Saturday 8 April offering delights from a range of stalls including numerous sweet treats of cakes, brownies and cookies, tornado potatoes, chicken charcoal kebabs, a noodle bar, authentic Jamaican food, grilled cheese sourdough toasties and more!

Di Mellis, centre manager, said: “We are offering a jam-packed programme with something for everyone and we hope to help raise some much-needed funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice along the way, too.

“Our Easter installations provide the perfect selfie moments, and we have musical performances, charity activities and our Artisan & Craft Fayre, topped off by a chocolate art workshop for all those choccie fans out there. And not forgetting our brand-new dedicated Food Fest fayre which is going to be delicious!