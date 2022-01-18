Throughout 2021, Butternut Box hand delivered packages to rescue dog charities, including The Mayflower Sanctuary in Doncaster.

It has always been Butternut Box’s mission to deliver health and happiness to dogs all over the world.

Through 2021 they fulfilled this aim through continued donations to their charity partners: The Mayflower Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary in Doncaster, Dogs 4 Rescue, a rehoming centre in Manchester, and Foal Farm, an animal rescue centre in Kent.

Tucking in at The Mayflower Sanctuary

This charity initiative saw the Butternut Box team and its co-founder deliver deliciously nutritious meals in a brightly coloured van to tens of rescue dogs, providing over 2,000 meals to dogs in need.

For every new dog that signs up, Butternut Box donates a meal to a dog in need.

This year they extended their charity offering further to help more dogs across the UK by partnering with The Mayflower Sanctuary.

Dropping off a delivery

“We couldn’t continue to do what we do if it wasn’t for the support of companies like Butternut Box,” says Mick Shepherd, Kennel Manager at The Mayflower Sanctuary.

“With dogs coming in, many having suffered such hardship we are happy to be able to feed them quality food like Butternut Box. The dogs love it, they thrive on it.”

All Butternut Box meals are made with human-quality meat and vegetables, gently cooked to create simple, tasty and complete meals and created with the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age.

Hannah Hesketh, charity co-ordinator at Butternut Box says “We love being able to visit our charity partners and offer a helping hand to these wonderful causes who are helping so many dogs find a home in the UK. This is an important time to give back to others and dogs are no exception, so we feel privileged to be delivering simple, tasty and complete meals to dogs who will benefit from it most.”

For more information on Butternut Box please visit: https://butternutbox.com/