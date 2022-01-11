Over the past couple of months, shoppers had been asked to drop off cosy donations to the popular retail outlet to ensure any spare bedding and towels did not go to waste and could be passed to the RSPCA centre to benefit their dogs while they are awaiting a new home.

Di Rodgers, center manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We know that many of our shoppers are dog lovers and often bring their four-legged friends with them to the centre and we haven’t been disappointed by their generosity.

“After launching our appeal, we have had bag-loads of much needed donations which also included dog beds, treats and leads which will all help.

Di Rodgers and Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village with Heather and Robyn from the Doncaster RSPCA centre with dogs Roxy, an akita, and Angel, a lurcher

“We’re so pleased to be working with the local Doncaster RSPCA branch once again to support them to make sure that the dogs they look after get a warm and comfortable night’s sleep.”

Staff from Doncaster’s RSPCA centre visited Lakeside Village to collect the donations and brought along two furry friends who are currently looking for a new home together - Angel who is a lurcher and Roxy, an akita.

Added Di: “We were over the moon to meet Angel and Roxy who are desperate for a new home together as it would be a real shame if they had to be split up.

"They are beautiful dogs and if anyone is interested in them, please contact the Doncaster RSPCA Centre on 01302 719790 so you can find out more.”