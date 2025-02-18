Doncaster rape and sex abuse charity at risk over National Insurance rises

Bosses at a Doncaster charity devoted to helping victims of rape and sexual abuse say its work is being put at risk by Labour’s National Insurance rises – with a user of the service begging people to give it crucial support.

Doncaster Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Service is facing pressures from the cost of living crisis as well as rising staff National Insurance contributions, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Government’s autumn budget.

One upset user said: “DRASACS are in vital need of funding to stay open.

"One in six men have experienced sexual abuse in their lifetime and one in 30 women have experienced it in the last 12 months.

"It is such a vital charity for our community. They urgently need donations - it could save lives.”

"Funding for these kinds of services are always so necessary to keep open and running. I really hope they can just keep going as long as possible because their services really do save lives.”

Paula Murray, Chief Executive of DRASACS, said: “Like thousands of charities across the UK, DRASACS faces ongoing financial challenges brought about by an ever-changing political and economic climate.

"This is nothing new, however. Ever since our inception in 1987, ensuring we have sufficient funds to deliver the outstanding specialist support services we are renowned for is a constant project and anyone who has ever worked or volunteered in the charity sector will understand this.

“For example, increases in the cost of living with which we are all familiar, are having an impact on charities.

"People have less to spend so charitable donations reduce, hence the National Council for Voluntary Organisations calling this consequence: ‘The Cost of Giving Crisis’.

"Furthermore, the cost implications and strain the recent increase in employers' National Insurance (NI) contributions has placed on local charities is significant.

"Charities and social enterprises operate on fixed, often non-adjustable, grants and provide vital community services which is why such increases represent a specific burden to tackle.

“In this regard, we were pleased to support James Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice Bureau Doncaster Borough, when he met with Ed Miliband MP to speak about employers' National Insurance (NI) contributions and the effect they are having on the charitable sector.

"James highlighted that many charities cannot rely on reserves or request additional sums from funders to bridge the gap and suggested the need for some form of transition support to help mitigate the impact.

“Finally, demand for our counselling service has doubled since 2020 with more and more people seeking our help.

"We have particularly seen a rise since the #MeToo movement in relation to sexual abuse/harassment; this has caused more and more people to speak out in recent years.

"The number of reports of rape have also risen across the UK with 69,958 rapes recorded by police between 1 October 2023 and 30 September 2024.

"1 in 4 women have been raped or sexually assaulted since the age of 16, 1 in 18 men have been raped or sexually assaulted since the age of 16 and 1 in 6 children have been sexually abused.

“Charities play an instrumental role in relieving pressure on public services, especially the NHS and social care, by offering preventative support that keeps people from reaching crisis points.

"DRASACS has been supporting such people for almost four decades and it’s our resolute intention to be doing the same in another 40 years’ time!”

“Thank you for helping us make a difference.”