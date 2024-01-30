Doncaster pub starts monthly LGBT nights after closure of city gay bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig and Sam Teale-Price reluctantly had to close The Library after two years in business before Christmas, blaming the shutdown on a lack of support from customers.

Undeterred, the pair are now running LGBTQIA+ nights at The Olde Castle, which they also run.

The events, held in assocation with Doncaster Pride, will be held on the last Friday of every month and are aimed at raising funds for this year’s Pride event in Elmfield Park.

The nights will take place from 8pm until late in the back bar and will include drag acts, dancers and a DJ.

Last week, a call went out to establish a dedicated LGBT quarter in Doncaster to help support the city’s LGBT community.

The Library in St George Gate attracted stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was seen as a “safe space” for members of the city’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The bar opened in May 2021 - and its shutdown comes as Doncaster was named the host city for UK Pride in 2024.

In a statement issued last year, the pair said: “It’s a sad time for us but we have decided to close the Library doors with immediate effect.

"The ever increasing costs to run the venue and less and less customers over the last few months have made the business untenable. Being Doncaster’s only dedicated queer space, it’s not a decision we have taken lightly.

“The consensus in Doncaster has always been “we need a gay bar” but the support has become sporadic and has lead to closure.

"We created a safe space for anyone to be themselves, shown that Doncaster has a queer party scene and brought you local talent and celebrity drag to entertain you. We post this with a heavy heart and pass the baton to the next safe space with love and support to help our community.”

The Library was based in the old Vintage Rockbar premises in St George Gate, and ahead of its opening owner Sam Teale-Price said: “Doncaster hasn’t had an LGBTQIA+ bar since Bar NY and Crystals closed their doors years ago, so we want to give the LGBTQIA+ community something to look forward to.

LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity – but the bar was open to all.

In December, Doncaster was chosen as the UK Pride host city for 2024 – with organisers promising an ‘amazing year’ ahead.

Thousands of people flocked to last year’s event at Elmfield Park, but 2024’s spectacular in August is set to be even bigger and better after Doncaster was selected as the UK host city for UK Pride.

The event, an annual celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community but which is open to all, will take place on August 10.