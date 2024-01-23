Call for dedicated Doncaster LGBT quarter as city gay bar closes its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Library, which closed its doors before Christmas, attracted stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was seen as a “safe space” for members of the city’s LGBTQIA+ community.

The bar, run by Craig Teale-Price and his husband Sam, opened in May 2021 - and its shutdown comes as Doncaster was named the host city for UK Pride in 2024.

In a statement issued last year, the pair said: “It’s a sad time for us but we have decided to close the Library doors with immediate effect.

A call has gone out to establish a dedicated LGBT quarter in Doncaster.

"The ever increasing costs to run the venue and less and less customers over the last few months have made the business untenable. Being Doncaster’s only dedicated queer space, it’s not a decision we have taken lightly.

“The consensus in Doncaster has always been “we need a gay bar” but the support has become sporadic and has lead to closure.

"We created a safe space for anyone to be themselves, shown that Doncaster has a queer party scene and brought you local talent and celebrity drag to entertain you. We post this with a heavy heart and pass the baton to the next safe space with love and support to help our community.”

Now a call has gone out to establish a number of bars and clubs in a dedicated quarter to help the city’s LGBT community thrive.

One community member told the Free Press: “Whilst most cities have a thriving gay quarter, Doncaster’s only gay friendly club shut down due to lack of support, not just through patrons but other clubs and bars to support the scene for a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community to enjoy Doncaster.

"We have to seek alternative venues in Leeds, Hull, Manchester and Blackpool – it isn’t encouraging people to come to our city.

“Doncaster needs at least three or four venues in a close proximity to encourage people from all over to come, feel safe and have a great time.

"There is a hotel very close so people don't have to walk far.

“We have never felt accepted or safe in Doncaster to be ourselves, but Leeds, Manchester, Blackpool, Hull and Whitby are all accommodating and accepting of the lifestyle.

"But Doncaster – even though it is hosting Pride this year is in the dark ages where LGBT, trans people and crossdressers get laughed at, ridiculed and victimised.”

The Library was based in the old Vintage Rockbar premises in St George Gate, and ahead of its opening owner Sam Teale-Price said: “Doncaster hasn’t had an LGBTQIA+ bar since Bar NY and Crystals closed their doors years ago, so we want to give the LGBTQIA+ community something to look forward to.

LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity – but the bar was open to all.

Sam, who also runs the nearby Olde Castle pub with husband Craig, said: “We want Doncaster’s LGBTQIA+ community to have somewhere they can call their own. This will be an all-inclusive safe space for everyone to enjoy and have a good time.”

In December, Doncaster was chosen as the UK Pride host city for 2024 – with organisers promising an ‘amazing year’ ahead.

Thousands of people flocked to last year’s event at Elmfield Park, but 2024’s spectacular in August is set to be even bigger and better after Doncaster was selected as the UK host city for UK Pride.

The event, an annual celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community but which is open to all, will take place on August 10.