Doncaster pub staff and regulars raise £3,000 with saucy 'babes' charity calendar

Customers at The Bay Horse in Bentley got their kits off for a variety of cheeky poses for the 2023 calendar to raise money for cancer charity Macmillan.

And now the final total has been totted up, with the charity receiving a whopping £3,000 thanks to a variety of fundraising events.

Beverley Taylor who runs the pub, said: “We finally have the total made throughout this massive charity journey us at the Bay Horse have been doing.

The Bay Horse Babes raised £3,000 for charity.

"Thanks to every single lady from the Bay Horse Babes who took part in their own way to raise this money.

"Some of the ladies did charity walks and then some did the saucy calendar.

"Thanks to all of our bar staff who went around with the football cards and also took the donations into the buckets at the bar.

"And thanks to the four men who got their chests and stomachs waxed.

"And Tthanks to all friends, customers and randomers who donated to our buckets to get us to this total. Every single person we’ve mentioned has done absolutely fab and all have gone above and beyond – proud of this little community we’ve got going on.

"From the bottom of our hearts from us at the Bay Horse and from the Bay Horse Babes, thank you!”

