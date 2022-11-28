Doncaster pub staff and regulars strip off for saucy ‘babes’ charity calendar
Staff and regulars at a Doncaster pub have dared to bare – by stripping off for saucy ‘babes’ fundraising charity calendar.
Customers at The Bay Horse in Bentley got their kits off for a variety of cheeky poses for the 2023 calendar which aims to raise money for cancer charity Macmillan.
Photos show women with a variety of props protecting their modesty at the pub, situated in Chapel Street, Bentley.
Women at the pub have already raised nearly £3,000 for the charity thanks to a fancy dress walk and raffles and want to get more cash by selling the saucy calendar, entitled Bay Horse Babes.
Most Popular
Beverley Taylor, who runs the pub said: “Me and some beautiful ladies – my regulars - have done a 2023 calendar.
"We've raised over £2,700 so far doing different things.”
The calendars are on sale at the pub priced at £12.99, with all money raised going to Macmillan.
Photos: Sarah Taylor Photography.