Doncaster pub staff and regulars strip off for saucy ‘babes’ charity calendar

Staff and regulars at a Doncaster pub have dared to bare – by stripping off for saucy ‘babes’ fundraising charity calendar.

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Customers at The Bay Horse in Bentley got their kits off for a variety of cheeky poses for the 2023 calendar which aims to raise money for cancer charity Macmillan.

Photos show women with a variety of props protecting their modesty at the pub, situated in Chapel Street, Bentley.

Women at the pub have already raised nearly £3,000 for the charity thanks to a fancy dress walk and raffles and want to get more cash by selling the saucy calendar, entitled Bay Horse Babes.

Staff and regulars at the Bay Horse have stripped off for the calendar.

Beverley Taylor, who runs the pub said: “Me and some beautiful ladies – my regulars - have done a 2023 calendar.

"We've raised over £2,700 so far doing different things.”

The calendars are on sale at the pub priced at £12.99, with all money raised going to Macmillan.

Photos: Sarah Taylor Photography.

The Bay Horse Babes calendar is in aid of Macmillan.
The calendar is on sale at the pub.
The calendars are on sale priced at £12.99.
