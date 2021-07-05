Doncaster pub is searching for two young lads so they can gift them free burgers

The England match was enjoyed by many this weekend including two boys who watched the whole game behind a barrier at The Harewood.

Katie Fox from The Harewood said: “The two young lads walked over and asked if they could have some seats to put on the other side of the barrier so they didn’t have to stand to watch the match.

"But we couldn’t as we had to keep the path clear for passers by.

Do you recognise the back of the boys heads?

"We saw you singing along with our customers and enjoying the moment.

"We want to save you some seats on the house so next time your here you don’t have to stand over the barriers – we’ll throw you a burger in each as well.”

If any one recognises these boys of knows their parents please visit The Harewood’s Facebook page here and contact them directly.