10 gorgeous photos of Doncaster taken by local people - from bumblebees to adorable puppies

Click through this photo gallery of images that we have featured on our Instagram page recently.

If you want your photos to be shared with our readers use the hashtag #doncasterfreepress when posting them on Instagram.

Follow us here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.

1. Butterfly A wonderful shot of a butterfly landing on a daisy from @oliviaclare_photography Photo: @oliviaclare_photography Buy photo

2. Wild bunny A wild rabbit from @snappyhappy26 Photo: @snappyhappy26 Buy photo

3. Snail A black and white shot of a snail from @rasphotography2020 Photo: @rasphotography2020 Buy photo

4. Bumble bee A bumble bee on a flower from @anitabathgate Photo: @anitabathgate Buy photo