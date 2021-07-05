Some great photos from Doncaster people.

10 gorgeous photos of Doncaster taken by local people - from bumblebees to adorable puppies

The weather may be miserable but Doncaster people are still finding beautiful things to photograph this July.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:38 am

Click through this photo gallery of images that we have featured on our Instagram page recently.

If you want your photos to be shared with our readers use the hashtag #doncasterfreepress when posting them on Instagram.

Follow us here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.

1. Butterfly

A wonderful shot of a butterfly landing on a daisy from @oliviaclare_photography

Photo: @oliviaclare_photography

Buy photo

2. Wild bunny

A wild rabbit from @snappyhappy26

Photo: @snappyhappy26

Buy photo

3. Snail

A black and white shot of a snail from @rasphotography2020

Photo: @rasphotography2020

Buy photo

4. Bumble bee

A bumble bee on a flower from @anitabathgate

Photo: @anitabathgate

Buy photo
DoncasterLiam HodenInstagram
Next Page
Page 1 of 3