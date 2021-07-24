Doncaster pub is running a competition in which one family could win meals for a whole year

Woodfield Farm Farmhouse Inns in Balby will be hiding a series of ‘sunshine’ plates within its breakfast and carvery decks.

Guests who find a hidden plate will be instantly rewarded with a free cake - a giant slice of one of their signature cakes, freshly baked by Woodfield Farm’s talented cake-a-tier.

Darren Round, general manager, said: “We know families are looking to let their hair down and indulge in some much needed fun this summer.

The pub is giving away lots of cake this summer.

“Whilst we can’t guarantee the sunshine, we can guarantee sunshine plates - and at Woodfield Farm this summer, plates mean prizes.

“There’s really no better way to finish a meal than by winning a free slice of our freshly bake cake.”

One lucky winner will receive free cake and free food for them and their family at the Woodfield Farm for a whole year.

Every sunshine plate winner will be given secret access to the exclusive prize draw which will see one lucky family dine at the restaurant free for the next 12 months, with up to the value of £1,000 in gift cards for Farmhouse Inns.

A limited number of the plates - which have been decorated with the emblem of a sun - will be hidden in the breakfast and carvery decks between Monday, July 19 and Friday, September 3.

“We can guarantee big smiles all around for lucky winners during the summer,” he said.

“The team are excited to bring some sunshine into our guests’ summers, whatever the weather, which is why we’re inviting local families to visit Woodfield Farm for their chance to win a summer surprise.”

For more information and for full terms and conditions, please visit the Farmhouse Inns website https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/summer/.