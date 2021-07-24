Covid vaccine uptake: the Doncaster areas with the fewest people vaccinated as restrictions lift

England has almost fully reopened, with face masks a personal choice and social distancing all but scrapped.

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 46 million people in England have now had their first jab (88.1% of adults) and more than 36 million have had their second dose (69.1%).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 18 July, show double jab coverage as low as 10% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile three neighbourhoods across Lichfield, Preston and Portsmouth have double jabbed their entire over 18 population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Doncaster have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

1. Central Doncaster & Hyde Park In Central Doncaster & Hyde Park 4,274 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 41% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Hexthorpe & Balby North In Hexthorpe & Balby North 2,936 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 56% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Balby Carr In Balby Carr 4,203 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 59% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Belle Vue & Town Fields In Belle Vue & Town Fields 5,413 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 63% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo