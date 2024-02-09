Doncaster pub bosses' warning to 'feral' yobs after trail of destruction in toilets
The Imperial Music Venue has been hit by repeated vandalism – and bosses at the bar in Cliff Street venue in Mexborough have warned the venue could shut its doors if the attacks continue.
Posting about the vandalism on the club’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Stop being so feral on Wednesday nights and deystroying our toilets.
"Or we’ll just close on Wednesdays. Muchas gracias.
“No idea what goes through people’s heads sometimes.
“So far we’ve replaced eight toilet seats, a hole in the wall three times, both doors countless times, toilet roll holders, hand wash holders and a sink repair.
“We’ll either close on Wednesdays, put a minimum age limit on Wednesdays or we’ll be upping our barring game.
“Tha’s been warned.”
The venue has attracted a number of big name acts with upcoming shows featuring former Kasabian star Tom Meighan.