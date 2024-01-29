Ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan adds second intimate Doncaster date to tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The singer, best known for providing vocals on songs such as Fire, Club Foot, Underdog and Empire, will appear at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on March 4 – after tickets for a date on March 9 sold out.

Both dates will see the singer perform an acoustic set as part of a nationwide tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer will also be performing at this year’s Askern Music Festival after wowing crowds at last year’s event, heralding a triumphany return to the live music scene following his departure from the band.

Most Popular

Tom Meighan will be making three separate visits to Doncaster this year.

He will be joining Billy Ocean, The Farm, The View and more on this year’s bill which will take place at Askern Events Field on July 13.