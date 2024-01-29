News you can trust since 1925
Ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan adds second intimate Doncaster date to tour

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has added a second date at an intimate Doncaster music venue due to phenomenal demand.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT
The singer, best known for providing vocals on songs such as Fire, Club Foot, Underdog and Empire, will appear at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on March 4 – after tickets for a date on March 9 sold out.

Both dates will see the singer perform an acoustic set as part of a nationwide tour.

The singer will also be performing at this year’s Askern Music Festival after wowing crowds at last year’s event, heralding a triumphany return to the live music scene following his departure from the band.

    Tom Meighan will be making three separate visits to Doncaster this year.Tom Meighan will be making three separate visits to Doncaster this year.
    Tom Meighan will be making three separate visits to Doncaster this year.

    He will be joining Billy Ocean, The Farm, The View and more on this year’s bill which will take place at Askern Events Field on July 13.

    Tickets for the show at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue are on sale now and are available from the website HERE

