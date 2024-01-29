Ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan adds second intimate Doncaster date to tour
The singer, best known for providing vocals on songs such as Fire, Club Foot, Underdog and Empire, will appear at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on March 4 – after tickets for a date on March 9 sold out.
Both dates will see the singer perform an acoustic set as part of a nationwide tour.
The singer will also be performing at this year’s Askern Music Festival after wowing crowds at last year’s event, heralding a triumphany return to the live music scene following his departure from the band.
He will be joining Billy Ocean, The Farm, The View and more on this year’s bill which will take place at Askern Events Field on July 13.