Doncaster Pride: Thousands expected as LGBTQ+ spectacular back after Covid break

Elmfield Park wil be the centre of the city’s celebrations, with nine hours of music, entertainment and much more as the LGBTQ+ spectacular is held for the first time since 2019.

Organisers have spent the last few days transforming the park into a full-on party venue with stages, marquees, food and drink tents and a host of other attractions.

Festivities will get under way at noon and will run through until 9pm. There will also be a city centre parade which will start in the Market Place at 11.30am.

Stephanie Hirst will headline Doncaster Pride this year.

The celebration of Doncaster’s LGBTQ+ community will include live music, entertainment, drag acts, dancing and much more.

Headlining this year’s event is TV and radio host Stephanie Hirst who transitioned and came out as a woman nearly a decade ago.

Currently a popular presenter on Hits Radio, the presenter will be bringing plenty of fun and music to revellers at Elmfield Park.

Various bars and clubs across Doncaster will be staging events in the run up to Saturday’s spectacular and across the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “We’re here to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with our friends and allies. We’re here to celebrate diverse sexualities and genders.

"We’re here to tell people that they are welcome in Doncaster. We're here to fight for progress and acceptance.