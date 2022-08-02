Doncaster Pride: City gears up for colourful nine hour spectacular this weekend

Elmfield Park will be the centre of the city’s celebrations with festivities getting under way at noon and running through until 9pm.

The celebration of Doncaster’s LGBTQ+ community will include live music, entertainment, drag acts, dancing and much more.

It is the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Doncaster Pride is back this weekend.

Various bars and clubs across Doncaster will be staging events in the run up to Saturday’s spectacular.

A spokesperson said: “We’re here to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with our friends and allies. We’re here to celebrate diverse sexualities and genders.

"We’re here to tell people that they are welcome in Doncaster. We're here to fight for progress and acceptance.

"We make Doncaster Pride happen because we love it and we’ve seen first-hand the effects it has on individuals and the city.”