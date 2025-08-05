Doncaster Pride: Sponsor DFS creates rainbow sofa - and you could win it

City furniture giant DFS has created this multi-coloured rainbow sofa to tie in with this year’s Doncaster Pride – and there’s a chance to win it and have it in your home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carcroft-based home furnishings retailer is one of the official sponsors of this year’s event, which takes place on Town Fields on Saturday following a parade of unity through the city centre beforehand.

Full details of Doncaster Pride 2025 are available HERE.

But as well as adding a splash of colour to any home, the sofa also has a more serious purpose – being used for powerful and real conversations about Pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster furniture giant DFS has created a rainbow sofa for this year's Doncaster Pride.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “We are so proud to reveal something truly special - a custom rainbow sofa designed by the incredible team at DFS.

“This beautiful piece has become the heart of our ‘Take a Seat with Pride’ series - a space where people from all walks of life have come together to share real, powerful conversations.

"From moments of joy to discussions around the challenges faced by our LGBTQ+ community, this sofa has held it all.

“Watch this space – we’ll be releasing the series very soon!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Stacey, CEO of DFS Group, said: “At DFS, we're dedicated to making everyone feel welcome by supporting the communities in which we live and work.

"We've been actively listening to, and working with our LGBTQ+ and allies colleague network for some time now, so when they demonstrated a passion to support Doncaster Pride, we felt compelled to get involved.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, but Doncaster is home to our group support centre and largest manufacturing site, and this a great opportunity to demonstrate our support of the local community.

We hope everyone has a fantastic time celebrating this important and meaningful event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Doncaster Pride spokesperson added: “This is more than just a sofa — it’s a seat at the table for inclusion, visibility, and understanding.

“And this gorgeous sofa is being raffled off at the event this Saturday, delivered to the winners home. Be in it to win it!”