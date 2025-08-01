Doncaster Pride 2025: All you need to know about this year's fun-filled spectacular

The countdown to this year’s Doncaster Pride is now well and truly on – with a day packed with a feast of fun and entertainment.

The event will take place at Town Fields on August 9 – and will get under way with a parade through the city centre.

There will be music, entertainment, food and drink and a riot of colour to enjoy – and this year’s event promises to provide plenty for all the family to enjoy.

Here’s all you need to know about Doncaster Pride 2025

The Parade of Unity

The Glamazon Parade of Unity will form up on St Sepulchre Gate, departing at 11am.

Full details here: https://www.doncasterpride.co.uk/parade-of-unity

It will work its way through the city centre and finish at Town Field.

What’s on?

X-Factor and I’m A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden and German dance pop stars Fragma are the joint headliners – and there will also be performances from drag queens, dance groups, tribute acts and Black Lace star Dene Michael. But there will also be much more to enjoy too.

The full line-up is available HERE

Tickets

For several years, Doncaster Pride has proudly been a free event. However, due to the event's growth and the increasing costs of running an event of this scale, this year’s event will have a small charge.

A spokesperson said: “We understand this may be disappointing for some, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly. As a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, our goal is to ensure we can continue to deliver an event that meets the high standards and size that you’ve come to love.

" A lot of careful thought and discussion has gone into this, and we hope you can understand and support us as we navigate this new territory.

"The modest ticket charge will help us continue to grow the event, offering three stages, a variety of acts, and prioritising the safety of all our visitors. We are committed to keeping Doncaster Pride as accessible as possible.”

A standard ticket will give you entry to Doncaster Pride for a full day of entertainment including the main stage, the huge new City Stage and the Cabaret Marquee. The only restricted space is the VIP area.

Children 13 years and younger will not be charged, but they do need a ticket to enter. A free ticket for children can be purchased via the ticketing link. Children 13 years and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult of 18 years or older to enter the event.

Tickets are available HERE

How do I get there?

Town Field is a residential area, there is no parking permitted in the streets around the park. Town Moor Avenue, Thorne Road and surrounding street parking will be prohibited. Parking will be available a short walk away (around 10 mins) on Leger Way at the Racecourse Car Park C. There are also several bus routes that stop close to the park. Rules on food and drink at Town Fields

You can bring your own food

You can bring 1 x 500ml sealed plastic bottle of water or soft drink

There will be bag searches and metal detector devices on entry.

You cannot bring any alcohol.

You can not bring anything in glass.

You can not bring cans of anything.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve tried for years and years to keep the event open to bringing your own. We’ve asked you not to bring glass, to limit the amount of alcohol, to clear up your rubbish

“Sadly, many of you haven’t taken notice. These aren’t our rules, but we relied on you to do these things.

"We are now left with no option but to completely ban ALL alcohol coming into the site. This decision is a condition of our license to operate Pride. So simply put, we broke the conditions, so they got tougher.

"There is nothing we can do – our license conditions mean we must do this or there will be no pride, it’s that simple.

"Please don’t be the one to spoil it for everyone else…. If we break the rules the future of Pride is at risk.”

There will be bars and food outlets throughout.

There will be additional bars and separate soft drink and water stations throughout the site.

When you purchase a Doncaster Pride reusable souvenir cup for £2 the cost of each drink will be reduced - pick yours up on your way into the Pride site.

There will be a range of food outlets with something for all tastes including some cheaper snack options

Entry

A Pride spokesperson said: “As an event organiser, Pride is responsible for your safety.

“We wish we didn’t have to but illegal substances and weapons are a reality in the events world, so we have increased our security and we have created a safe entry process.

“Sadly this may mean at certain times there may be a bit of a queue, but we know you’ll agree it’s little price to pay for your increased safety.

“We have bag searches and metal detection devices in operation on the entrance and anyone attempting to bring in restricted /prohibited items will be refused entrance and items will be confiscated.

“Your safety and that of our team and contractors on site comes first.”

Site map

When you arrive at the site and clear security, make sure you grab your site map

It’s designed to show you where everything is from stages to the bar and from first aid to food vans.

It also has running orders for the stages and entertainment on the day so a MUST have to make sure you get the best out of the day.

You can also keep up to date with all the Doncaster Pride updates via the organisation’s Facebook page HERE