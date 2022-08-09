Doncaster Pride: South Yorkshire Police join in fun at annual LGBTQ+ spectacular

Thousands of people of all ages descended on Elmfield Park for the event on Saturday, returning for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

And officers were there to support the event.

A spokesman said: “This weekend SYP officers joined the Doncaster community to celebrate this year’s fantastic Pride event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police joined in the Doncaster Pride celebrations.

“The sun was shining for the day of festivities, which saw people come together in a show of unity to support the local LGBT community. Everyone – including our officers - enjoyed the day and did Donny proud!

“Officers spent time chatting with those who had gone along to enjoy the celebrations and spent time raising awareness of hate crime and overseeing the safety of the day.