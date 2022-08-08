Doncaster Pride: Can you spot yourself in our fantastic picture gallery?

Thousands of people of all ages descended on Doncaster for a day of fun in the sun as Doncaster Pride returned for the first time since 2019.

Elmfield Park was the focus of this year’s event, with hundreds of members of the city’s LGBTQ+ community celebrating the date with a feast of live music, dancing and entertainment.

Earlier, hundreds joined a colourful Walk of Unity parade around the city centre as the event returned following the Covid pandemic.

Hundreds of children joined in the fun with drag queens, fairground rides and an appearance from DJ Stephanie Hirst among the highlights of the event.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “We did it!

“We aimed high, set ourselves a massive job of delivering a Doncaster Pride you could all be proud of.

“We hope we delivered on all the things we promised and we hope you all enjoyed the Doncaster City Pride.

“We don’t get everything right but we will learn from this year and we will go again for 2023 and continue to improve.

“Thank you to all of you that came and we hope you had a great day.”

Organisers spent the days leading up to the event transforming the park into a full-on party venue with stages, marquees, food and drink tents and a host of other attractions.

Festivities got under way at noon and ran through until 9pm.

Various bars and clubs across Doncaster also staged events in the run up to Saturday’s spectacular and across the weekend.

