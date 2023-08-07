News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Pride: First to lay on free buses for revellers for this weekend's festival

Bus operator First is providing free bus travel for revellers at this weekend’s Doncaster Pride.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST

The event will take place in Elmfield Park on Saturday – with First offering free journeys from Doncaster Interchange.

Bus services 55, 57, 58 and 73 will run throughout the day from the Interchange.

A First spokesman said: “In support of Doncaster Pride, First Bus is offering free travel for people attending the event on Saturday 12 August.

There will be free travel to this year's Pride event in Doncaster.There will be free travel to this year's Pride event in Doncaster.
Buses will run from Doncaster interchange and services 55, 57, 58 and 73 will get people close to the venue, just ask the driver for Bennetthorpe/Roman Road, Chequer Road - Elmfield Park.”

On arrival at Elmfield Park there will be two pedestrian entrances - Roman Road and Chequer Road.

No glass is allowed on site and bag checks will be taking place.

Bus service information getting to the event

Service 55 - Rossington Circular - Departs the Interchange every 30 mins @ 15 - 45, past the hour

Service 57 - To Finningley/Doncaster Airport - Departs the Interchange @ 07 - 22 - 37 - 52, past the hour

Service 58 - To Bessacarr - Departs the Interchange @ 10 - 40 past the hour

Service 73 - Lakeside Circular - Doncaster Leaves the Interchange hourly @ 25 past the hour with the last bus last bus at 16.25.

To find out more about Doncaster Pride and the full line up for this year’s event – including tributes to Kylie Minogue, Little Mix and Steps, please click HERE

