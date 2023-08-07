Doncaster Pride: First to lay on free buses for revellers for this weekend's festival
The event will take place in Elmfield Park on Saturday – with First offering free journeys from Doncaster Interchange.
Bus services 55, 57, 58 and 73 will run throughout the day from the Interchange.
A First spokesman said: “In support of Doncaster Pride, First Bus is offering free travel for people attending the event on Saturday 12 August.
“Buses will run from Doncaster interchange and services 55, 57, 58 and 73 will get people close to the venue, just ask the driver for Bennetthorpe/Roman Road, Chequer Road - Elmfield Park.”
On arrival at Elmfield Park there will be two pedestrian entrances - Roman Road and Chequer Road.
No glass is allowed on site and bag checks will be taking place.
Bus service information getting to the event
Service 55 - Rossington Circular - Departs the Interchange every 30 mins @ 15 - 45, past the hour
Service 57 - To Finningley/Doncaster Airport - Departs the Interchange @ 07 - 22 - 37 - 52, past the hour
Service 58 - To Bessacarr - Departs the Interchange @ 10 - 40 past the hour
Service 73 - Lakeside Circular - Doncaster Leaves the Interchange hourly @ 25 past the hour with the last bus last bus at 16.25.
