Doncaster Pride: Steps, Kylie and Little Mix tributes as full-line up is revealed

All will be welcome at the event in Elmfield Park on August 12, with hundreds of members of Doncaster’s LGBTQ+ community celebrating the big day with a host of live music, entertainment and attractions.

There will be music throughout the day across two stages and organisers have promised something for everyone.

Here’s a full look at this year's line up

This year's Doncaster Pride will feature a host of live acts and entertainment, hosted by Miss Penny.

The Pride Stage

Sponsored by Unison and the National Education Union

Miss Penny

Your Hostess

This year Penny joins her 15th Doncaster Pride - an incredible commitment and loyalty and we know you love her as much as we do, organisers say.

Appearing throughout the day and performing a tribute to Tina Turner around 7pm

Jordan Lee

Jordan Lee is the host of KISS FM's Early Breakfast show and Friday Night Hits with Jordan Lee. He also hosts KISS Sundays, Hits Pride Breakfast and drive time on Heat Radio.

Jordan will close the Pride Stage with an amazing DJ set from 8pm

Steps Experience

One of the greatest bands of the 90's that are as popular today as ever. This tribute band will have you dancing and singing along to all the hits.

Dr Bev

As well as hosting the City Stage and Drag Storytime in the One Stop Family Zone, Bev joins the Pride Stage line up for an early afternoon set. Doncaster born and bred Bev will light up the stage as always.

Ken Lambert

Joining the Pride Stage line up for the first time is local drag sensation Ken Lambert – one not to be missed.

Zoe Roderick as Ky-lie

Doncaster Pride is all about inclusion and Zoe will be the first ever Ttans soloist to take to the Pride stage.

Greatest Show Experience

Don't be late for this one! The Pride Stage opens at 12 with a lavish production of The Greatest Showman. A specially choreographed opening set that will raise the roof!

Funky Business

Get ready to sing and dance along to some of the greatest anthems of all time... with a funky twist.

Kyle Finn

Crowd favourite Kyle brings his lively set to the Pride Stage. Get your dancing shoes ready!

Unique 88

Back by popular demand... this hilarious duo will have you moved to tears with their incredible voices then crying with laughter at their stage banter.

Miss Leigh Ding

Brand new drag for 2023. Another Doncaster born queen who's a regular to the scene in London. A dancing, lip syncing, comedy spectacle.

Little Chix

Welcome to Doncaster the UK's top Little Mix Tribute. Little Chix will do a full hour set of all the hits.

Joshua Luke

A huge Doncaster welcome to Joshua and his dancers as they deliver a brand new and totally fabulous set for the Pride Stage.

Dear Meghan Trainor

Bet this one "Made You Look"... Meghan Trainor at her very best.

The City Stage Sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker

Hosted by Doncaster Radio

12.30pm - 6.30pm

Dr Bev

There was only one name on the list. We are incredibly proud and very grateful to our own Homecoming Queen.

Stewart Nicholson

Joining Stewart will be a team of Doncaster Radio regulars.

Anabell Tang

Mini drumming sensation Anabell has shown the world that she loves drums, and now she’s back to showcase her talent at Doncaster Pride.

Ken Lambert

Joining the City Stage line up, Ken brings glamour and a fabulous voice to the bill.

Miss Leigh Ding

Keeping the drag coming for the City Stage is the super talented Leigh.

Venga Boys Experience

Jump aboard the Venga Bus for a non stop singing and dancing experience like never before at Doncaster Pride.

Body Rockers

Local dancers Body Rockers take to the City Stage with their high energy routines, especially choreographed for Pride.

Megan Pierrepont

Brand new to the City Stage for 2023 is local singer Megan, we know you'll love her, say organisers.

HERS Crew

They are a street hip-hop commercial and all styles dance crew from Doncaster

Funky Business

Time to get "Funky" City Stage!!

Kyle Finn

Party bangers galore with the amazing vocals of Kyle Finn

Unique 88

