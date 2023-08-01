Doncaster Pride 2023: Convenience store chain One Stop announced as sponsors

The retailer, which has 19 stores in the Doncaster area, is backing the event which will take place on August 12 in Elmfield Park.

Workers from the local stores will be taking part in the Pride celebrations, along with colleagues from their Store Support Centre in the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll also be hosting the special “One Stop Family Zone”, where attendees can get their hands on some sweet treats and colouring books completely free of charge.

One Stop has been unveiled as the sponsor of this year's Doncaster Pride.

As well as the freebies, there will also be a chance to enter a raffle to raise money for the One Stop Colleague Networks and charities they support.

Aimee Mottram, Head of Supply Chain Transformation and LGBTQ+ Network Sponsor at One Stop, explained the importance behind sponsoring events like Doncaster Pride: “At One Stop, we’re committed to serving and supporting the local communities our stores are located in, so being able to sponsor Doncaster Pride is an honour!

“Being able to show that One Stop is an inclusive LGBTQ+ employer and a safe place for the community is incredibly important to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Dewsnap, Chair of Trustees at Doncaster Pride said: “We are delighted One Stop have joined the Doncaster Pride Team for 2023. The Children and Family Zone was a great success in 2022 and we wanted to build on this for 2023, thanks to the support received from One Stop we're able to do this.

“The Family Zone is so important and shows our commitment to making Doncaster Pride more diverse, more inclusive and more enjoyable for families, after all a world where our children grow up accepting everyone for who they are has to be a good thing.”

The event kicks off at 11am on Saturday 12th August and is free to attend! For more information about Doncaster Pride, please visit their website: