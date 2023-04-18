Doncaster porn film threesome also spotted romping near airport, claims another dog walker
Two men and a woman spotted making a porn film in a Doncaster beauty spot may also have been caught making a sex tape next to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, another dog walker has said.
The stark naked trio were spotted in Sandall Beat Wood by a dog walker at the weekend – with a camera perched on a tripod filming their sexual escapades.
Now another dog walker has come forward to say he believes the same trio may also have filmed their romps next door to the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport earlier this year.
The man, who has asked not to be identified, got in touch after reading the Free Press story about the group who were filming themselves in a threesome near to Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday.
He said: “I saw the story and it got me thinking that it might be the same people who were up to it near the airport a few weeks back.”
The man was taking his pet for an early evening stroll along Old Bawtry Road, a dirt track which runs parallel to the airport runway, when he spotted a semi-naked woman climbing out of the back seat of a car and into its front seat.
"She was topless and only had a pair of knickers on,” said the witness.
"As I got closer to the car, I could see two blokes in the back. I didn’t take too much of a look but they looked to be naked from what I could tell.
"The woman was sat on the front seat, looking away from me. From what I could tell, they were all giggling like naughty school kids.
"One of the guys gave me a thumbs up sign and was waving his phone at me and laughing and saying something, but by that time I was a bit further away and pretty embarrassed by what was going on so I didn’t look back and couldn’t work what they were shouting.”
"It might not be the same people, but when I saw the story it made me think.”
The road has long been associated with dogging – where people watch strangers having sex in cars – and illicit sex.