Doncaster porn film threesome also spotted romping near airport, claims another dog walker

The stark naked trio were spotted in Sandall Beat Wood by a dog walker at the weekend – with a camera perched on a tripod filming their sexual escapades.

Now another dog walker has come forward to say he believes the same trio may also have filmed their romps next door to the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport earlier this year.

Two men and a women were spotted apparently having sex near to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

He said: “I saw the story and it got me thinking that it might be the same people who were up to it near the airport a few weeks back.”

The man was taking his pet for an early evening stroll along Old Bawtry Road, a dirt track which runs parallel to the airport runway, when he spotted a semi-naked woman climbing out of the back seat of a car and into its front seat.

"She was topless and only had a pair of knickers on,” said the witness.

"As I got closer to the car, I could see two blokes in the back. I didn’t take too much of a look but they looked to be naked from what I could tell.

"The woman was sat on the front seat, looking away from me. From what I could tell, they were all giggling like naughty school kids.

"One of the guys gave me a thumbs up sign and was waving his phone at me and laughing and saying something, but by that time I was a bit further away and pretty embarrassed by what was going on so I didn’t look back and couldn’t work what they were shouting.”

"It might not be the same people, but when I saw the story it made me think.”