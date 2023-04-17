Naked threesome caught making porn film near to Doncaster children's playground

A shocked dog walker found the trio cavorting at the city’s Sandall Beat Woods over the weekend - and the group brazenly continued with their sex tape shoot despite being spotted.

WARNING: CONTAINS DESCRIPTION OF ADULT CONTENT

The dog walker, who has asked not to be named, said he was walking through the woods near to Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday afternoon when he found the three – all stark naked – indulging in a number of sex acts with a camera phone perched on a tripod apparently capturing the X-rated action.

He said: “It was a hell of a shock. Admittedly, they were reasonably well hidden in the undergrowth but it’s not the thing you expect to see on a Sunday stroll in the woods.”

The man said the three appeared to be having sex on a blanket, with the woman positioned on top of one of the two men and performing a sex act on the other.

A camera positioned on a tripod was pointed at the trio.

He added: “It was the dog running in their direction which alerted me to what was going on. Then I could hear all this grunting and moaning and there they were, bold as brass, stark naked, seemingly having the time of their lives and without a care in the world.

"Even when they saw me, it didn't stop them. One of the men laughed and they kept on going, although the woman did try to pull the blanket around her a bit.

"It wasn’t even that warm over the weekend. I think they had obviously tried to hide themselves a way a bit so they could do what they wanted to do, but it was still a bit of a surprise to be honest.”

"The camera was pointing right at them, so it’s clear to see what they were up to. They definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

And it is not the first time a porn shoot has taken place at the Doncaster beauty spot.

In 2018, a semi-naked woman was seen posing for explicit pictures for a photographer in the woods, just yards from the woodland’s activity and adventure playground area.

A children's football coach and his brother, were walking their dogs near a disused water pumping station in the wood at the bottom of the Straight Mile at Doncaster Racecourse when they spotted the young woman in her 30s in a state of undress with a photographer taking saucy photos.

The area has long been popular for ‘dogging’ - where people gather to watch others having sex.

In 2016, a couple were filmed having sex near to Doncaster College, while in August last year, a shocked resident told how a couple’s noisy romp outside her house in the early hours had prevented her from sleeping.