Couple's early hours sex romp outside Doncaster house surprises resident

An amorous couple surprised a Doncaster resident – by having noisy sex outisde her house after a night out.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:08 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:09 pm
The passionate couple were heard romping in Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough.
The woman shared details of the frisky pair’s activities after she heard them romping in Dolcliffe Road in Mexborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said: “Lovely people having sex outside my place at quarter past one in the morning, probably after a sloppy night out.

"Definitely didn’t realise people lived here. Hope they had a great night!”

The post on social media was shared with a string of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

The woman confirmed the romp took place on “steps near Dolcliffe Road’ and said she had heard the noise of the couple over the TV.

In 2016, a couple were filmed and photographed having sex in public near to Doncaster College, while it was also revealed that a lane alongside Doncaster Sheffield Airport was one of Britain’s most popular places for outdoor sex and dogging.

