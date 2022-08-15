Couple's early hours sex romp outside Doncaster house surprises resident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passionate couple were heard romping in Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough.

The woman shared details of the frisky pair’s activities after she heard them romping in Dolcliffe Road in Mexborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said: “Lovely people having sex outside my place at quarter past one in the morning, probably after a sloppy night out.

"Definitely didn’t realise people lived here. Hope they had a great night!”

The post on social media was shared with a string of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...