Couple's early hours sex romp outside Doncaster house surprises resident

The woman shared details of the frisky pair’s activities after she heard them romping in Dolcliffe Road in Mexborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.
She said: “Lovely people having sex outside my place at quarter past one in the morning, probably after a sloppy night out.
"Definitely didn’t realise people lived here. Hope they had a great night!”
The post on social media was shared with a string of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.
The woman confirmed the romp took place on “steps near Dolcliffe Road’ and said she had heard the noise of the couple over the TV.