Doncaster Playboy model in nightclub brawl caught by police in outdoor sex romp

Now the heavily tattooed glamour star has revealed that she was once caught in the act by police who spotted her romping with her boyfriend in public.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Crystal said her partner struggled to “believe his luck” after she confessed to craving sex outside of her home.

Doncaster model Crystal Foster says she was caught romping outside by police. (Photo: littlemissloon/Instagram)

Crystal, known online as Little Miss Loon and who shares raunchy material through new social media app Social Ikon said: “Although we try to be as low key as possible, the fear of getting caught makes it even more of a turn on, and it’s become quite addictive.

“When I’m walking around London, I often see places and think ‘that could work for a quickie’ and text my fella to tease him.”

The Doncaster model, who has appeared in Playboy three times, continued: “Hampstead Heath is massive, and there’s always somewhere quiet and out of the way – I’ve had great sex there on a sunny afternoon.

“One time my hay fever meant I sneezed at the exact point of orgasm – it was kind of weird but also felt amazing.”

Recalling the moment she was caught, she said: “We both got a bit drunk at a friend’s house party and ended up having sex in the garden.

“Unfortunately the party got a bit loud and a neighbour had called the police.

“They came to bust the party and caught us instead. To be fair, they did see the funny side and we got off with a warning.

“I may be an exhibitionist on Social Ikon, but I wasn’t trying to put on a sexy show for the neighbours.”

“My boyfriend can’t believe his luck since I started my Social Ikon account, it’s given me loads of confidence,” she added.