Doncaster people who have made a positive difference to the town are celebrated with awards

St Leger Homes announced the results of their Tenants’ Choice Awards, which paid tribute to the outstanding work carried out by Doncaster residents in support of their local communities.

Six awards were given to those who have supported others over the past 12 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Richmond, chief executive of St Leger Homes, said: “I’m proud that we have been able to honour these tenants who have continued to work so hard to help and support their neighbours through this difficult past year.

Local residents celebrated at Tenants' Choice Awards.

“Congratulations to all of our Tenants’ Choice Awards winners, and to the many nominees who have also dedicated so much of their time and energy to make a difference in our communities.”

In total, more than 18,00 votes were cast to pick the winners in this year’s awards.

This year's winners are:

The Tenant of the Year award: Janet Atkinson.

Janet has been a member of the Barnby Dun TARA for many years and during the pandemic she took a leading role in supporting people in the local community.

She stopped at nothing to make sure everyone received the help they needed - from coordinating food deliveries, to checking in with residents daily by telephone to see if there was anything they needed.

Her regular contact with people helped to reduce the social isolation many had been feeling.

The Young Person of the Year award: Samuel Finn.

Samuel is a volunteer with St Leger Homes as well as part of the Doncaster Youth Council and a member of The Scout Association.

He has a real passion to get involved and make a difference in his local community.

The Community Champion award: Joanne Wood.

Joanne helped people during the pandemic by delivering over 4,000 food parcels and collecting food donations from local supermarkets on a weekly basis to deliver to communities.

She completed a sponsored bike ride from Balby to Cleethorpes to raise £500 for the local community support hub.

The Community Group Award: Barny Dun TARA.

This group supports the community with a range of activities.

Before the pandemic they held coffee afternoons, special Easter and Christmas events, lunch clubs, crafting and dance sessions.

During the pandemic they helped to keep people going by organising food parcels and food shops.

The Best Green Initiative award: Balby and Hexthorpe Community Interest Company.

The group holds a weekly litter pick and have been creating a wildflower bed to encourage bees and insects.

During the pandemic they collected over 400 bin bags of rubbish.

The Community Project award: Balby and Hexthorpe Community Interest Company.

They sent out over 10,000 food parcels which helped over 6,000 residents on a weekly basis.

They also delivered prescriptions and started a period poverty support hub which helped 50 young women who did not access to sanitary products.

All of the winners received an award shaped like a star to take home to remember their achievements.