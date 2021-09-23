Doncaster people are being asked to nominate sites that hold local history and heritage to protect them from future development
Areas of historic and cultural significance could be protected from becoming future sites if Doncaster people nominate them in a new campaign.
The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List campaign will aim to recognise the significance of local areas and places.
It stems from back in October of 2019 when the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced a new local heritage campaign that will encourage communities to nominate valued heritage assets such as historic buildings and archaeological monuments for inclusion in their council’s Local Heritage List.
The Local Lists can help to protect such places through the planning system.
Councils were able to bid for grant funding to either create or enhance their existing Local Lists.
The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List has an interactive online resource where anyone can view existing national and local information.
People can nominate sites in Doncaster they wish to protect through the website.
The website will be launched on Thursday, September 24.