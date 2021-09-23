Two stolen cars have been found by Doncaster police in the same area of town
Both vehicles were found within days of each other in the same area of Doncaster.
The two stolen cars were found by the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).
A red car was found on Wednesday, September 22.
The East NPT said: “Doncaster East recovered this vehicle yesterday, stolen overnight in a burglary, recovered Oakland Avenue, Hatfield, early yesterday morning (September 22).
The same team also found a silver BMW on Monday, September 20.
They said: “This BMW was recovered on Broadway, Dunscroft today by Doncaster East NPT.