Two stolen cars have been found by Doncaster police in the same area of town

Both vehicles were found within days of each other in the same area of Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:30 am

The two stolen cars were found by the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

A red car was found on Wednesday, September 22.

Read More

Read More
Police release CCTV of missing Doncaster man’s friend who may have been the last...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This BMW was stolen from the Hatfield area.

The East NPT said: “Doncaster East recovered this vehicle yesterday, stolen overnight in a burglary, recovered Oakland Avenue, Hatfield, early yesterday morning (September 22).

The same team also found a silver BMW on Monday, September 20.

They said: “This BMW was recovered on Broadway, Dunscroft today by Doncaster East NPT.

“Stolen from Hatfield overnight.”

This car was also stolen from the Hatfield area.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.