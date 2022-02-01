Doncaster nurse, collects top award

Sam Butcher has been awarded the the title of Queen’s Nurse for her outstanding contribution to community nursing for more than two decades.

Sam Butcher, from Balby, has earned the title of Queen’s Nurse for her outstanding contribution to community nursing for more than two decades.

Sam, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), was one of only 318 nurses nationwide to be awarded the prestigious honour in 2021, from around 2,000 applicants. It was conferred by the Queen’s Nursing Institute charity (QNI) at a recent online ceremony.

Proudly wearing her Queen’s Nurse badge, Sam, 46, said: “I always wanted to be a community nurse instead of working in a hospital and it has been really rewarding to care for patients in their own homes, rather than on a ward. No two days are ever the same.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Being able to look after someone, often surrounded by their family at their last stage of life, is a privilege and something I’m really passionate about.”

Since qualifying as a nurse 24 years ago, Sam has spent nearly all her career working in various community roles across Doncaster, including as a District Nursing Sister in Conisbrough. She has risen through the ranks to her current role as RDaSH’s Service Manager for Planned Community Nursing, where she leads a 175 strong team.

RDaSH Chief Executive Kathryn Singh said: “Congratulations to Sam on this well-deserved award. I never fail to be impressed by the skill, commitment and passion of our nurses and Sam personifies those star qualities so well.”

The QNI annually award Queen’s Nurse status to applicants who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice. All nurses, health visitors and midwives with at least five years’ experience working in community, or primary care settings, are eligible to apply after supplying supportive evidence and references from clinical colleagues.

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.