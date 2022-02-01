Since yesterday (January 31), the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

The change has led to a significant rise in the number of cases recorded across the UK.

Three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

A total of 91,283 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 31 (Monday).

That was up from 85,037 on Friday, when reinfections were not included in the figures.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 29,184 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,252.

Across the UK, 17,315,893 coronavirus infections have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 981,913 compared to Friday.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,027 people had died in the area by January 31 (Monday) – up from 1,024 on Friday.

It means there have been 18 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 12 the previous week.

They were among 13,818 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.