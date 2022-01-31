Where you can get a walk-in Covid jab in Doncaster this week

A patient receiving a Covid vaccination.

These clinics offer first and second doses (there must be at least an eight-week gap between these two doses).

Booster vaccinations – you can book this online through the NHS National Booking System (where you may not get an appointment near home); you can wait for your GP surgery to invite you when you become eligible; or you can attend one of our walk-in clinics.

Everyone aged 18 and over can now book an appointment for a booster – as long as there’s a minimum of three months since having the second one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you attend a walk-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster without an appointment, please be aware you must prove your eligibility; you may have to wait until other booked patients have been seen; and getting it on the day may be subject to vaccine availability. You may also be turned away if you had your second dose less than three months ago.

Our walk-ins are normally very popular and very busy. Please be patient, understanding and respectful of everything our staff are trying to do. They are working long hours vaccinating several hundred people and they deserve breaks and they deserve to be treated with kindness. Wherever possible staff at the walk-ins will give you an idea of how long you may have to wait.

Walk-in vaccinations for people who are severely immunosuppressed:

People over the age of 12 who believe they may be eligible for a third primary dose of the vaccine because they have a weakened immune system, can now get it with or without a referral letter from their clinician at a vaccination walk-in site on presentation of relevant medical evidence. Please see more information below the list of clinic dates.

Please wear a face covering at walk-ins.

Week commencing 31 January 2022

(Please note clinic lunchtime closures)

Walk-in vaccinations and bookings through the National Booking Service are also available for over 18s only at:

Dearne Valley, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB

Thurs 3 Feb: 8am – 1pm (Pfizer only)

Sat 5 Feb: 8am – 1pm (Pfizer only)

Sat 12 Feb: 8:20am – 1pm (Pfizer only)

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ

Thurs 3 Feb: 3.30-7.30pm

Sat 5 Feb: 8.30am-5.30pm

Sun 6 Feb: 8.30am-5.30pm

Please note the clinic is closed from 12.45pm to 1.15pm each day

Long Toft Sports Hall (adjacent to Long Toft Primary School) Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5AE

Tues 1 Feb: 8am – 3pm

Northfield Surgery, The Vermuyden Centre, Field Side, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4BQ

Sat 5 Feb: 8am – 1pm

Rossington Miners Welfare, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster DN11 0DU

Tues 1 Feb: 9am – 1pm

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF

Mon 31 Jan: 1pm – 5:45pm (Pfizer only)

Tues 1 Feb: 9:30am – 3:15-pm (Pfizer only)Closed for lunch 12.30-1.00pm

Weds 2 Feb: 9:30am – 3:15-pm (Pfizer only)Closed for lunch 12.30-1.00pm

Thurs 3 Feb: 9:30am – 3:15-pm (Pfizer only)Closed for lunch 12.30-1.00pm

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Rd, Askern, Doncaster DN6 0HZ

Tues 1 Feb: 5pm – 8pm