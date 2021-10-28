Doncaster NHS workers celebrated for their outstanding efforts during a special awards ceremony

Staff from the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) celebrated their successes at their annual awards event.

The awards were postponed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions so this year they reflected on two years worth of extraordinary service.

More than 3,000 employees of the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital headed to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in September for the award ceremony.

NHS staff were celebrated for their efforts.

Suzy Brain, England OBE, trust chair, said: “During the past year, we have faced challenging and turbulent times as a trust.

“To see the exceptional achievements of our colleagues despite this is remarkable.

“The Star Awards exist not only to recognise the hard work of our colleagues, but also to bring together our community and to inspire one another.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by many brave and selfless people who embody everything we stand for as a Trust.

“The event came at the perfect time to congratulate not only those with named awards, but also the many hard working teams and staff members working alongside them throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The winners of the night were: Star of the Year 2020: Kay Cotton, Star of the Year 2019: Helen Bird, Wellbeing Hero: Nicol Whiteside, Patient Champion: Michael Fiedor, Apprentice of the Year: Pearl Dzapasi, Redeployed Hero: Lucy Nagy, Unsung Hero: Cesar Moreno, Mentor of the Year: Rebecca Blanshard, Student of the Year: Ethayoumoo Myint, Embracing Change: People and Organisational Development Team, Team of the Year 2019: Ward S12, Team of the Year 2020: Swabbing Team, Outstanding Contribution: Respiratory, Department of Critical Care and Intensive Treatment Unit.

The winners were met by Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive, as well as Suzy and were presented with a certificate, gift card for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as well as booked on a special experience within the park - activities included feeding wallabies, hanging out with meerkats and trekking with the giraffes.

The Trust also received a very special donation from footballer Danny Rose, who donated £19,000 to DBTH Charity in April 2020, to be used for the benefit of staff.