Doncaster native Jeremy Clarkson shares his disappointment after farming TV show is not renewed for season two

Fans of the farming show have started a petition to get Amazon to renew the show after its host revealed it was coming to an end.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 10:04 am

Jeremy Clarkson took to Twitter to express his frustration about his new show Clarkson’s Farm.

When a fan of the show asked if a second season was coming he replied: "No. We aren’t. Write to Amazon, it’s their decision."

Fans are disappointed to see that there may not be a season two.

This has led to a mass wave of social media comments in favour of the show being renewed.

Season one of the show follows Clarkson as he gets to grips with the realities of running a farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

Fans have praised the TV host for his humour and honest outlook on farming life.

There is not yet news to suggest Amazon have changed their mind about the show but fans are persisting on Twitter and other social media in hopes they can get more farm life content.

