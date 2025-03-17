Doncaster named in top ten places in UK which buy biggest sex toys

Doncaster has been named in the top ten places that buy the biggest amount of large sex toys in the country.

New research shows that people in Doncaster are among those that buy the biggest dildos in the country.

The Lovehoney 2025 UK sex map, revealed that the average sex toy purchased by Doncaster residents here is 7.04 inches long.

In comparison, that’s roughly the length of a standard pencil, manual toothbrush, or mid-sized banana.

Hereford topped the list, with residents making purchases of devices 7.13 long while Jersey was second, with a score of 7.11 inches in length.

Inverness locals buy dildos measuring 7.10 inches, placing the Scottish town third, while Twickenham averages 7.09 inches.

Finishing out the top five most size-obsessed is Hemel Hempstead with a score of 7.07 inches.

Doncaster joined Wigan, Peterborough, Halifax, Norwich and Darlington in completing the top ten.

The top 50 postcodes that buy the biggest sex toys

Hereford – 7.13 inches

Jersey – 7.11 inches

Inverness – 7.10 inches

Twickenham – 7.09 inches

Hemel Hempstead – 7.07 inches

Doncaster – 7.04 inches

Wigan – 7.03 inches

Peterborough – 7.03 inches

Halifax – 7.01 inches

Norwich – 7.00 inches

Darlington – 7.00 inches

Salisbury – 6.99 inches

Dorchester – 6.99 inches

Sunderland – 6.98 inches

Croydon – 6.98 inches

Stevenage – 6.97 inches

Dartford – 6.97 inches

Bolton – 6.97 inches

Enfield – 6.96 inches

Durham – 6.96 inches

Luton – 6.96 inches

Oldham – 6.95 inches

Taunton – 6.94 inches

Wakefield – 6.94 inches

Shrewsbury – 6.94 inches

Cardiff – 6.94 inches

Torquay – 6.94 inches

Tunbridge Wells – 6.93 inches

Chester – 6.93 inches

Coventry – 6.93 inches

Plymouth – 6.93 inches

Stoke-on-Trent – 6.92 inches

Nottingham – 6.92 inches

Wolverhampton – 6.92 inches

Redhill – 6.91 inches

Derby – 6.91 inches

Bath – 6.91 inches

Kingston upon Thames – 6.90 inches

Walsall – 6.90 inches

Swansea – 6.90 inches

Belfast – 6.89 inches

Kirkcaldy – 6.89 inches

Gloucester – 6.89 inches

Cleveland – 6.89 inches

Guildford – 6.89 inches

Southall – 6.88 inches

Exeter – 6.88 inches

Sutton – 6.87 inches

Reading – 6.87 inches

Medway – 6.87 inches