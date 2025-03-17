Doncaster named in top ten places in UK which buy biggest sex toys
New research shows that people in Doncaster are among those that buy the biggest dildos in the country.
The Lovehoney 2025 UK sex map, revealed that the average sex toy purchased by Doncaster residents here is 7.04 inches long.
In comparison, that’s roughly the length of a standard pencil, manual toothbrush, or mid-sized banana.
Hereford topped the list, with residents making purchases of devices 7.13 long while Jersey was second, with a score of 7.11 inches in length.
Inverness locals buy dildos measuring 7.10 inches, placing the Scottish town third, while Twickenham averages 7.09 inches.
Finishing out the top five most size-obsessed is Hemel Hempstead with a score of 7.07 inches.
Doncaster joined Wigan, Peterborough, Halifax, Norwich and Darlington in completing the top ten.
The top 50 postcodes that buy the biggest sex toys
Hereford – 7.13 inches
Jersey – 7.11 inches
Inverness – 7.10 inches
Twickenham – 7.09 inches
Hemel Hempstead – 7.07 inches
Doncaster – 7.04 inches
Wigan – 7.03 inches
Peterborough – 7.03 inches
Halifax – 7.01 inches
Norwich – 7.00 inches
Darlington – 7.00 inches
Salisbury – 6.99 inches
Dorchester – 6.99 inches
Sunderland – 6.98 inches
Croydon – 6.98 inches
Stevenage – 6.97 inches
Dartford – 6.97 inches
Bolton – 6.97 inches
Enfield – 6.96 inches
Durham – 6.96 inches
Luton – 6.96 inches
Oldham – 6.95 inches
Taunton – 6.94 inches
Wakefield – 6.94 inches
Shrewsbury – 6.94 inches
Cardiff – 6.94 inches
Torquay – 6.94 inches
Tunbridge Wells – 6.93 inches
Chester – 6.93 inches
Coventry – 6.93 inches
Plymouth – 6.93 inches
Stoke-on-Trent – 6.92 inches
Nottingham – 6.92 inches
Wolverhampton – 6.92 inches
Redhill – 6.91 inches
Derby – 6.91 inches
Bath – 6.91 inches
Kingston upon Thames – 6.90 inches
Walsall – 6.90 inches
Swansea – 6.90 inches
Belfast – 6.89 inches
Kirkcaldy – 6.89 inches
Gloucester – 6.89 inches
Cleveland – 6.89 inches
Guildford – 6.89 inches
Southall – 6.88 inches
Exeter – 6.88 inches
Sutton – 6.87 inches
Reading – 6.87 inches
Medway – 6.87 inches