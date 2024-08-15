Doncaster MP visits mosque to pledge support after recent riots across UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster MP has visited a city mosque to pledge her support following the recent riots and disorder across the UK.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson visited the city’s Jamia Mosque where she met local faith leaders to reassure them following the widespread disorder which has seen dozens of people arrested and jailed following a string of attacks against asylum seekers as well as the Muslim community.

She was joined on the trip by Doncaster councillor, Majid Khan, who serves for Labour in the Bessacarr, Cantley and Lakeside ward.

She said: “Good to meet with members of the Doncaster Jamia Mosque including Coun Khan, Mohammed Afzal, Farooq Hussain, Mr Munawar, and Mr Sabir to discuss their community work in Doncaster and the government support available to mosques following the appalling violence and disorder seen in some parts of the country in recent weeks.

Doncaster Labour MP Sally Jameson visted a mosque in Doncaster to pledge her support after recent riots across the UK.

“It was a pleasure to hear of the work they are doing locally in our communities and I look forward to working with both the Doncaster mosques in the years to come.”

Earlier this month, Doncaster Sultania Masjid mosque in Hyde Park was forced to cancel an open day because of the riots.

Organisers were forced to axe the Discover Islam Day at the mosque in Thoresby Avenue, Hyde Park “with a heavy heart” because of the widespread disorder.

Violence flared across the country after three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport, with misinformation spreading online about the identity of the attacker.

It is hoped that the mosque open day will be rescheduled.