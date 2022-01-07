Doncaster mountain bikers in £5,000 mental health and tree planting boost

Riders from TotalMTB, a non-profit community of riders, collected £4,996 throughgout 2021.

£2,498 has gone to mental health charity No Panic so they can continue their work and £2,498 has gone to fund the planting of over 19,000 trees.

Founder Ryan Oldfield said: “That means in total, our community has raised over £16,000 and funded the planting of over 20,000 trees since 2019.”

The cash has been shared between No Panic, #FreeBikes4Kids, which collects old and unused bikes for families in need and Ecologi, a firm which plants trees.

This year TotalMTB was also nominated for two national awards from well known bike magazines.