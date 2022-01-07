Doncaster mountain bikers in £5,000 mental health and tree planting boost
Mountain bikers have helped raise £5,000 for charity and fund planting of 19,000 new trees.
Riders from TotalMTB, a non-profit community of riders, collected £4,996 throughgout 2021.
£2,498 has gone to mental health charity No Panic so they can continue their work and £2,498 has gone to fund the planting of over 19,000 trees.
Founder Ryan Oldfield said: “That means in total, our community has raised over £16,000 and funded the planting of over 20,000 trees since 2019.”
The cash has been shared between No Panic, #FreeBikes4Kids, which collects old and unused bikes for families in need and Ecologi, a firm which plants trees.
This year TotalMTB was also nominated for two national awards from well known bike magazines.
He added: “As mountain bikers, the environment and planet is very important to us so we actively try to do our bit and encourage others to do the same which helps clean and maintain our trails, countryside, environment and world we live in.”