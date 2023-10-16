News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Market is not 'dead or dying' says disheartened trader as he calls for support

A ‘disheartened’ Doncaster Market trader has hit back at members of the public who have claimed it is dying, saying it is very much ‘alive and kicking’ and has called on people to support it.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
Neil Gibson, who runs Neil’s Cheese Board in the food hall, made the plea after it was announced that fish market sea food restaurant Clam & Cork is closing its doors.

After dozens of members of the public complained that the market was being killed off and was a shadow of its former self, he said: “The market is not dead or dying.

"It is very much alive and kicking, supported by a very loyal customer base.

Doncaster Market is very much 'alive and kicking' says a disheartened trader after members of the public said it was 'dead and dying.'Doncaster Market is very much 'alive and kicking' says a disheartened trader after members of the public said it was 'dead and dying.'
"Like most of the traders on the market, we really get disheartened reading negative comments.

"If you want a thriving market, support it, don’t bring it down.”

Last week, the bosses of Clam & Cork announced the business was closing for the immediate future after being put up for sale.