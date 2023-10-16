Doncaster Market is not 'dead or dying' says disheartened trader as he calls for support
Neil Gibson, who runs Neil’s Cheese Board in the food hall, made the plea after it was announced that fish market sea food restaurant Clam & Cork is closing its doors.
After dozens of members of the public complained that the market was being killed off and was a shadow of its former self, he said: “The market is not dead or dying.
"It is very much alive and kicking, supported by a very loyal customer base.
"Like most of the traders on the market, we really get disheartened reading negative comments.
"If you want a thriving market, support it, don’t bring it down.”
Last week, the bosses of Clam & Cork announced the business was closing for the immediate future after being put up for sale.