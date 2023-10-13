Doncaster seafood restaurant Clam & Cork closes as venue put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at the Clam & Cork in Doncaster Market say the restaurant is “closing for the immediate future” but that they will consider a sale of the business or a potential collaboration going forwards.

The restaurant, situated inside the fish market, offered open air dining, with customers seated around the kitchen and preparation area and counted cricket legend Sir Ian Botham among its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “For the past four years we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clam & Cork is closing for "the immediate future" bosses have announced.

"We won't ever be able put a price on what we’ve learned and what we will cherish as a result of this, for the rest of our lives.

“To the people we worked closely with, our staff old and present, all the fishmongers, veg suppliers, meats and cheeses from Doncaster market, other businesses and market staff we are very humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity.

“Although it may be the end for us, we present the opportunity for a new beginning to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The perfect ending would be for someone to take the reins and build from the foundations we’ve created in continuing the Clam & Cork Concept moving forwards.

“Therefore, the Clam & Cork is up for sale, in addition we would not rule out a collaboration to the right person/company.

“For now though we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

The venue first opened under the name Cannons in 2018 in a blaze of publicity, but stayed open for only a week after previous owner Luke Cannon was found guilty of sex offences involving children, forcing the stall's rapid closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then taken over by Doncaster chef Michael Price before later passing into new management.

Since its transformation to Clam & Cork, it has won a number of awards, including ‘Best Speciality’ restaurant at the OIiver’s awards and gaining Doncaster’s first entry into the Good Food Guide

Anyone interested in taking over the business should email [email protected]